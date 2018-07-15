The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Bloggers

Do you want to be a successful blogger? Do ideas for posts randomly pop into your head whenever, wherever? Do you think about ways to improve your blog?

How to write more? Better? Faster?

Do you study what the most successful bloggers have done to get to where they are right now?

You are not alone. I do this too. It’s one of my passions. To see what makes the difference. What works, what doesn’t, and to understand the why. Because of this, I can write cute posts like this one.

Here are the seven best habits to have as a blogger.

1. Effective bloggers are prolific

The first key to being a successful blogger is to write. A lot.

The more you write, the better your writing gets. Talent that does not get used, is wasted. And the more posts you add to your blog, the more juice you’ll get from search engines. And more content means more reader visits to see what’s new.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m still an advocate for quality over quantity, but the truth is that effective bloggers work hard. Putting a successful blog together requires a lot of time in front of your computer, and not surfing Facebook or posting pictures of what you had for lunch on Instagram.

Great bloggers put a time into researching, writing, editing, and planning posts for their blogs.

2. Effective bloggers are creative

If you’re ready to take risks you need to come up with creative ideas all the time. The sad part is that, as time goes on, it can feel overwhelming to come up with and act on new ideas that keep adding value to your blog.

If you want to be truly creative you’ll need to keep taking action, and never let self-doubt, the naysayers, or the urge to procrastinate be stronger that your will to succeed.

3. Effective bloggers are really, really, really passionate

You’re passionate about what you blog about, aren’t you?

I know that so many advertise being passionate about your niche that it has become such a cliché, but this does not make it any less true…

Not only do you need to feel strongly about whatever it is your writing, but you also need to make your readers feel it too.

They need to feel your fire.

4. Effective bloggers never stop learning

If you’re new to blogging, you’re probably on a steep learning curve at the moment.

Maybe you tell yourself that things will get better when you’ve been doing it longer.

No, it’s not. It never gets easier, no matter how good you become.

Mostly because you’ll always need to step up your game. Also, because things change very fast.

And you have to keep learning.

If not…

What happens to a building that is not lived in?

A car that is not driven?

Have you ever noticed they decay faster than usual?

The same is your blog. Staying the same means a slow death…

5. Effective bloggers are focused and consistent

Successful bloggers develop a schedule and stick to it.

They write consistently about their topic of choice, and with a consistent voice and approach. Whether they post three posts a day or two posts a week, their readers know what to expect.

6. Effective bloggers are visible and engaging

A lot of bloggers view comments as a bit of a pain in the dorsal region, so to speak. Yeah, I’m feeling very PG-13 at the moment.

If you think that replying to comments is a waste of your time, you might want to reconsider. And fast. Before you’ll find yourself in “no-comment land.”

Effective bloggers see their blog readers as interesting people who they naturally want to interact with them, not just some statistic. They reply to comments on their blog posts and talk to their readers on other social media because they value them.

The best bloggers focus on creating strong content that resonates with their readers. They’re not afraid to be provocative or share personal stories. They have that unique voice and point of view which creates reader loyalty.

Effective bloggers really talk to people. They show they care, and engage their readers rather than just going through the motions of networking because it has to be done.

7. Effective bloggers are persistent

Did I ever tell you about the Chinese Bamboo tree? No?

Well, the Chinese Bamboo tree requires nurturing – water, fertile soil, sunshine. In its first year, we see no visible signs of activity. In the second year, again, no growth above the soil. The third, the fourth, still nothing. If there are no results, it is easy to become discourage and give up.

But then, in the fifth year, something happens. Growth. The tree grows 80 feet in just six weeks!

Overnight success is a myth, and top bloggers understand this.

More so, they even count on things being harder than their most pessimistic expectations. Persistence and patience are a top blogger’s best friends.

Successful bloggers don’t give up. They do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.

What trait do you think is most valuable?

What do you think the most important trait of a top blogger is? It might be one of these seven, or something completely different. Do let me know in the comments section below!

