The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Bloggers

~ Cristian Mihai

Do you want to be a successful blogger? Do ideas for posts randomly pop into your head whenever, wherever? Do you think about ways to improve your blog?

How to write more? Better? Faster?

Do you study what the most successful bloggers have done to get to where they are right now?

You are not alone. I do this too. It’s one of my passions. To see what makes the difference. What works, what doesn’t, and to understand the why. Because of this, I can write cute posts like this one.

Here are the seven best habits to have as a blogger.

1. Effective bloggers are prolific

The first key to being a successful blogger is to write. A lot.

The more you write, the better your writing gets. Talent that does not get used, is wasted. And the more posts you add to your blog, the more juice you’ll get from search engines. And more content means more reader visits to see what’s new.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m still an advocate for quality over quantity, but the truth is that effective bloggers work hard. Putting a successful blog together requires a lot of time in front of your computer, and not surfing Facebook or posting pictures of what you had for lunch on Instagram.

Great bloggers put a time into researching, writing, editing, and planning posts for their blogs.

2. Effective bloggers are creative

If you’re ready to take risks you need to come up with creative ideas all the time. The sad part is that, as time goes on, it can feel overwhelming to come up with and act on new ideas that keep adding value to your blog.

If you want to be truly creative you’ll need to keep taking action, and never let self-doubt, the naysayers, or the urge to procrastinate be stronger that your will to succeed.

3. Effective bloggers are really, really, really passionate

You’re passionate about what you blog about, aren’t you?

I know that so many advertise being passionate about your niche that it has become such a cliché, but this does not make it any less true…

Not only do you need to feel strongly about whatever it is your writing, but you also need to make your readers feel it too.

They need to feel your fire.

4. Effective bloggers never stop learning

If you’re new to blogging, you’re probably on a steep learning curve at the moment.

Maybe you tell yourself that things will get better when you’ve been doing it longer.

No, it’s not. It never gets easier, no matter how good you become.

Mostly because you’ll always need to step up your game. Also, because things change very fast.

And you have to keep learning.

If not…

What happens to a building that is not lived in?

A car that is not driven?

Have you ever noticed they decay faster than usual?

The same is your blog. Staying the same means a slow death…

5. Effective bloggers are focused and consistent

Successful bloggers develop a schedule and stick to it.

They write consistently about their topic of choice, and with a consistent voice and approach. Whether they post three posts a day or two posts a week, their readers know what to expect.

6. Effective bloggers are visible and engaging

A lot of bloggers view comments as a bit of a pain in the dorsal region, so to speak. Yeah, I’m feeling very PG-13 at the moment.

If you think that replying to comments is a waste of your time, you might want to reconsider. And fast. Before you’ll find yourself in “no-comment land.”

Effective bloggers see their blog readers as interesting people who they naturally want to interact with them, not just some statistic. They reply to comments on their blog posts and talk to their readers on other social media because they value them.

The best bloggers focus on creating strong content that resonates with their readers. They’re not afraid to be provocative or share personal stories. They have that unique voice and point of view which creates reader loyalty.

Effective bloggers really talk to people. They show they care, and engage their readers rather than just going through the motions of networking because it has to be done.

7. Effective bloggers are persistent

Did I ever tell you about the Chinese Bamboo tree? No?

Well, the Chinese Bamboo tree requires nurturing – water, fertile soil, sunshine. In its first year, we see no visible signs of activity. In the second year, again, no growth above the soil. The third, the fourth, still nothing. If there are no results, it is easy to become discourage and give up.

But then, in the fifth year, something happens. Growth. The tree grows 80 feet in just six weeks!

Overnight success is a myth, and top bloggers understand this.

More so, they even count on things being harder than their most pessimistic expectations. Persistence and patience are a top blogger’s best friends.

Successful bloggers don’t give up. They do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.

What trait do you think is most valuable?

What do you think the most important trait of a top blogger is? It might be one of these seven, or something completely different. Do let me know in the comments section below!

Advertisements

58 thoughts on “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Bloggers

  2. Great write up Cristian and very useful tips. I’m one of those bloggers who struggle with posting consistently because I don’t just want to write for the sake of writing. I spend a lot of time thinking about what I want to write as it’s important to me to convey a message and provoke thought for my readers. Got a question – as one’s blog grows in readers/ followers, does this translate to monetization? Is that the primary goal of blogging other than sharing one’s voice? Been curious about this for sometime.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply

    1. This happens to me. I don’t want to just throw something together in the few minutes I have to spare either. Life can sometimes make it really hard to stick to a schedule. Glad I’m not the only one struggling!

      Like

      Reply

  5. Thank you for this very interesting and informative article. I really enjoyed reading it like I have enjoyed the other blogs I have read.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply

  8. Focused and consistent. I think that if someone has a blog about “xyz” and you follow that blog for that purpose but they randomly throw in a post about “abc” it gets you confused, specially if you are not interested in that topic. Consistency on what you post.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply

    1. I have this issue. My thoughts go all over the place, so sometimes I’ll throw in a random post about health/dieting because that’s what I’ve been thinking about, even though my blog has more to do with teaching than food. That’s something I need to work on, for sure.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  11. Another valuable reading experience filled with great advice. I believe having passion, (doing what you love) which for the blogging community obviously involves a lot of writing about our passions! But to constantly learn new skills and stay on top of what is current is very important, and your blog posts teach us the necessary skills in order to do that. Thank you again for sharing such valuable information 😁

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply

  16. I believe it’s a combination of good content and interacting with readers. I was just thinking about how, while it would make me feel good to have lots of followers (and therefore reach more people), it would get harder and harder to consistently interact with everyone and respond to comments. I’m about 90% in it for the community, rather than being a faceless spout of information (rather ironic, I know, given that I’m currently blogging anonymously). I’m impressed by how responsive you seem to be despite having a good number of followers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

  18. I think consistency is needed if one would love to become an effective blogger. There may be seasons of discouragement just as you mentioned. But we’ve got to stick to our passion.
    I appreciate this post.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

  21. Agree with u on all points. But being consistent and regular in writing is the far most important one. After all… Its always about expressing your talent and qualities as a blogger through this platform 😊 great post, keep Glittering

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

  23. I would say patience, passion for what you’re writing about (otherwise you’ll get discouraged fast) and humility to know we’re all learning all the time are the keys to keep a blog going. Another great post as usual! 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  24. So impresses, it is always about expressing your talent and qualities through this platform and all I think consistency is needed, if one would love to become an effective blogger. There may be reasons of discouragement just as you mentioned. I think all seven of these traits are highly effective. Thanks for sharing & adding value to my blog notes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  27. Really good advice. I just started a news section for Millennials and I’m really enjoying having a way to express my passion for the real concerns of people like me becoming adults and taking on the responsibilities we were never taught to expect. The whole process of learning how things work is a challenge, but I’m thriving so far. Let the ideas flow!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  28. What a great post! I think even if you are incredibly passionate their will be pro’s and con’s and burn out at some point. but you have to push through. I agree consistency is key. Thank you so much for sharing this! ❤

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

    1. I think there’s this myth of doing what you love… as if it’s supposed to be all sunshine and rainbows. It’s not. Even if passionate, there are still setbacks, petty frustrations, and moments when you feel like giving up. It’s just how life is.

      Like

      Reply

  31. I agree about being passionate about your niche and letting you readers feel it- that is why one of my main niches is musical theatre- one of my passions.

    I have another tip- let your personality shine through

    Creativity- yes, good one

    I am a daily blogger- I am good at writing even though I always forget to proofread my work, but for now my blog is still just a hobby

    My blog grows slowly at followers and does not always get several views a day

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  41. Awesome advise for those of us who are just starting the blogging practice, like me! I write my stuff over at GoodAttitudeFood.com – where I hope to inspire people to live a healthy and fulfilling life. I especially like your points about consistency and hard work! I think those things will pay off. Thanks for the valuable tips!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  43. Thank you for the encouragement! I think an important trait is purpose. Why does your blog exist? Mine is a bit all over the place at the moment. I think I need to get back to the why of my blog so my readers know why they follow me – because they believe what I believe and they are invested in my purpose. Hopefully that will help with getting some comments instead of just likes, too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.